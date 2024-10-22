Back to top

Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC - Free Report) reported revenue of $164.89 million, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.29, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was +13.16%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Enterprise Financial Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 60.2%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.2% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $28.38 million versus $41.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $13.88 billion compared to the $13.71 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $21.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.54 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $143.47 million compared to the $142.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Deposit service charges: $4.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5 million.
  • Tax credit income: $3.25 million compared to the $1.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $145.56 million versus $144.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth management income: $2.60 million versus $2.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Enterprise Financial Services have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

