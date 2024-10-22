Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About RBB (RBB) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

RBB (RBB - Free Report) reported $30.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.2%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +2.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RBB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.5% versus 59.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin: 2.7% versus 2.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $24.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.03 million.
  • Gain on sale of loans: $0.45 million versus $0.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $5.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.33 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for RBB here>>>

Shares of RBB have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


RBB Bancorp (RBB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise