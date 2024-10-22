Back to top

Cadence (CADE) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Cadence (CADE - Free Report) reported revenue of $447.36 million, down 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $449.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +15.87%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cadence performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted Efficiency Ratio fully tax equivalent: 57.7% versus 59.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $43.54 billion compared to the $43.90 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Non-Performing Loans: $272.95 million compared to the $221.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-Performing Assets: $278.31 million versus $226.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent: 57.9% compared to the 59% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $85.90 million versus $86.22 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $361.46 million versus $363.57 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $362.15 million compared to the $364.85 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Credit card, debit card and merchant fees: $12.65 million compared to the $12.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other noninterest income: $32.14 million versus $23.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Cadence have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

