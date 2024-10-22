For the quarter ended September 2024, W.R. Berkley (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q3 Earnings
For the quarter ended September 2024, W.R. Berkley (WRB - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.41 billion, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was +1.09%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how W.R. Berkley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Combined Ratio - Total: 90.9% compared to the 92% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Expense Ratio - Total: 28.5% compared to the 29.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment: 63.1% compared to the 62.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Loss ratio - Total: 62.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 63%.
- Net investment income: $323.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $343.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%.
- Revenues from non-insurance businesses: $128.61 million versus $143.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
- Net premiums earned: $2.93 billion compared to the $2.92 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.
- Other income (loss): $0.61 million compared to the $0.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +376.6% year over year.
- Insurance service fees: $28.67 million compared to the $24.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year.
- Net investment gains (losses)- Net realized gains on investment sales: -$23.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.8%.
- Net premiums earned- Reinsurance & Monoline Excess: $362.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $331.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.
- Net premiums earned- Insurance: $2.56 billion compared to the $2.57 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
Shares of W.R. Berkley have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.