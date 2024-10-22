Back to top

Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Independent Bank Group (IBTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $120.3 million, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was -29.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Independent Bank Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 2.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.6%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 72.3% compared to the 68.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $107.97 million compared to the $111.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $13.46 million compared to the $13.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $106.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $109.95 million.
Shares of Independent Bank Group have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

