SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, SmarFinancial (SMBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $44.17 million, up 39.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +10.20%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SmarFinancial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 69.8% compared to the 70.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% versus 3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $4.53 billion compared to the $4.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $9.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.63 million.
  • Mortgage banking: $0.41 million versus $0.38 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $35.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.81 million.
  • Interchange and debit card transaction fees: $1.35 million versus $1.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $1.78 million versus $1.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Investment services: $1.88 million compared to the $1.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other noninterest income: $2.24 million compared to the $1.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Insurance commissions: $1.48 million versus $1.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for SmarFinancial here>>>

Shares of SmarFinancial have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

