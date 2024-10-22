Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About KKR Real Estate (KREF) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF - Free Report) reported revenue of $37.01 million, down 17.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +29.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KKR Real Estate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total net interest income: $37.01 million versus $39.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.1% change.
  • Total other income: $10.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +84%.
  • Total other income- Other income: $1.32 million versus $2 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total other income- Income (loss) from equity method investments: $0.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.63 million.
  • Total other income- Revenue from real estate owned operations: $8.54 million versus $7.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of KKR Real Estate have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

