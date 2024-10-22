Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Washington Trust (WASH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH - Free Report) reported revenue of $48.53 million, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Washington Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 1.9% versus 1.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 71.1% compared to the 72.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $16.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.74 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $32.26 million compared to the $31.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Washington Trust here>>>

Shares of Washington Trust have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise