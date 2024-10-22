Back to top

Cathay (CATY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cathay General (CATY - Free Report) reported $189.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $1.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $182.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was -1.02%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cathay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 51.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50.9%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% versus 3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $22.15 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.10 billion.
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio: 10.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.8%.
  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $169.16 million versus $168.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $20.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.36 million.
  • Letters of credit commissions: $2.08 million versus $1.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Cathay have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

