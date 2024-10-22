Back to top

Nucor (NUE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Nucor (NUE - Free Report) reported $7.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.2%. EPS of $1.49 for the same period compares to $4.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40, the EPS surprise was +6.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nucor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills: 4,607 KTon compared to the 4,543.37 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Total steel products: 1,011 KTon compared to the 996.48 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills: 967 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 951.42 $/Ton.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Rebar fabrication products: 278 KTon compared to the 246.84 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Other steel products: 291 KTon versus 141.48 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet: 2,394 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,321.85 KTon.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars: 1,402 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,399.71 KTon.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural: 406 KTon compared to the 430 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Plate: 405 KTon compared to the 415.6 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average scrap cost per ton: 378 $/Ton versus 382.67 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Sheet: 913 $/Ton compared to the 909.65 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Bars: 902 $/Ton compared to the 908.1 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Nucor have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

