TFI International (TFII) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
TFI International Inc. (TFII - Free Report) reported $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $1.60 for the same period compares to $1.57 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 billion, representing a surprise of -4.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how TFI International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload: 90.3% compared to the 87.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload: 87.3% versus 87.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted Operating Ratio: 89.3% compared to the 88.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Canadian LTL - Tonnage: 611 KTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 664.46 KTons.
- U.S. LTL - Tonnage: 887 KTons compared to the 914.25 KTons average estimate based on two analysts.
- Canadian LTL - Adjusted operating ratio: 76.3% compared to the 76% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue before fuel surcharge: $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.
- Fuel surcharge: $279.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $298.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
- Revenue- Logistics: $426.50 million compared to the $478.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload: $770.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $864.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
- Revenue- Eliminations: -$14.80 million compared to the -$12.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Truckload: $722.90 million versus $605.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +80.1% change.
Shares of TFI International have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.