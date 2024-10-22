Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Wintrust (WTFC) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wintrust Financial (WTFC - Free Report) reported $615.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $2.47 for the same period compares to $2.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $621.35 million, representing a surprise of -0.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wintrust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.9% compared to the 56.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $57.27 billion compared to the $56.94 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loan: 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Leverage Ratio: 9.4% compared to the 9.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $505.73 million compared to the $498.73 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $113.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $124.40 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $502.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $496.33 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $16.43 million compared to the $15.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Wealth management: $37.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $36.26 million.
  • Mortgage banking: $15.97 million compared to the $31.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating lease income, net: $15.34 million versus $14.05 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wintrust here>>>

Shares of Wintrust have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise