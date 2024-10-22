See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) - free report >>
3D Systems Corporation (DDD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) - free report >>
3D Systems Corporation (DDD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 22nd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) is a leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand custom parts services and 3D authoring solutions for professionals and consumers, worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 291.7% downward over the last 60 days.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS - Free Report) is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 51.4% downward over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) is a diversified financial services company providing several financial products and services to automotive dealers and their customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 21.1% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.