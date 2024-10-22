Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) is a leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand custom parts services and 3D authoring solutions for professionals and consumers, worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 291.7% downward over the last 60 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS - Free Report) is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 51.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) is a diversified financial services company providing several financial products and services to automotive dealers and their customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 21.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) - free report >>

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) - free report >>

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance retail