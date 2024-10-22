We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About FirstCash (FCFS) Q3 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that FirstCash Holdings (FCFS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $838.35 million, increasing 6.6% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific FirstCash metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Leased merchandise income' of $192.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Pawn loan fees' to come in at $178.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Interest and fees on finance receivables' should come in at $58.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
Over the past month, FirstCash shares have recorded returns of -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FCFS will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>