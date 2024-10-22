We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Saia (SAIA) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Saia (SAIA - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $839.81 million, increasing 8.3% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Saia metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Ratio' at 84.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Tonnage' will reach 1,571.57 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,467 KTon.
Analysts forecast 'LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Revenue Per Hundredweight(CWT)' to reach $25.80. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.87.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fuel, operating expenses and supplies' of $156.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $144.28 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Saia here>>>
Shares of Saia have experienced a change of -4.3% in the past month compared to the +2.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SAIA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>