Insights Into HCA (HCA) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare (
HCA Quick Quote HCA - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $4.97 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 27.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $17.49 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HCA metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue per Equivalent Admission' will reach $17,443.14. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16,915.
The consensus estimate for 'Equivalent Admissions' stands at 998.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 958.5 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Equivalent Patient Days' will likely reach 4,828.05 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.66 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of hospitals' will reach 188. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 183.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Licensed Beds at End of Period' should come in at 49,579. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49,279.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Length of Stay' should arrive at 5. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Number of freestanding outpatient surgery centers' to reach 123. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 126 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Patient Days' to come in at 2,695.25 Days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,612.44 Days in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Admissions' at 562.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 537.94 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for HCA here>>> Shares of HCA have experienced a change of +1.3% in the past month compared to the +2.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HCA is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into HCA (HCA) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare (HCA - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $4.97 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 27.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $17.49 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HCA metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue per Equivalent Admission' will reach $17,443.14. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16,915.
The consensus estimate for 'Equivalent Admissions' stands at 998.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 958.5 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Equivalent Patient Days' will likely reach 4,828.05 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.66 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of hospitals' will reach 188. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 183.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Licensed Beds at End of Period' should come in at 49,579. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49,279.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Length of Stay' should arrive at 5. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Number of freestanding outpatient surgery centers' to reach 123. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 126 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Patient Days' to come in at 2,695.25 Days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,612.44 Days in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Admissions' at 562.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 537.94 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for HCA here>>>
Shares of HCA have experienced a change of +1.3% in the past month compared to the +2.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HCA is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>