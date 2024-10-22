We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Essential Properties (EPRT) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Essential Properties (EPRT - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $114.52 million, exhibiting an increase of 24.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Essential Properties metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Interest on loans and direct financing lease receivables' will reach $4.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental revenue' should come in at $108.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.2%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $30.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $26.21 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Essential Properties have demonstrated returns of -1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EPRT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.