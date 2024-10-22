Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Polaris Inc (PII) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Polaris Inc (PII - Free Report) reported $1.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 23.4%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $2.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion, representing a surprise of -2.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Polaris Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Marine: $85.90 million compared to the $129.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36% year over year.
  • Sales- On-Road: $236.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $231.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%.
  • Sales- Off-Road: $1.40 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.1% change.
  • Gross profit- Marine: $10.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.53 million.
  • Gross profit- Off-Road: $297.40 million compared to the $305.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- On-Road: $39.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.51 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Polaris Inc here>>>

Shares of Polaris Inc have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Polaris Inc. (PII) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise