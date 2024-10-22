Denny's (
Denny's (DENN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Denny's (DENN - Free Report) reported $111.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the EPS surprise was -12.50%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Denny's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic Franchise Restaurants: -0.1% versus 0.5% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total restaurants end of period: 1,586 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,601.
- Franchised and licensed restaurants at end of period: 1,514 versus 1,524 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Company Restaurants: -0.4% versus 0.1% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Company operated restaurants at end of period: 72 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 77.
- Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic System-wide Restaurants: -0.1% versus 0.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Franchise and license revenue: $59.06 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $61.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
- Revenue- Company restaurant sales: $52.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $53.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
- Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Advertising revenue: $20.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
- Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Initial and other fees: $1.64 million compared to the $3 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Occupancy revenue: $8.15 million compared to the $8.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Royalties: $29.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
Shares of Denny's have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.