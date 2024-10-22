Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Invesco (IVZ) Q3 Earnings

Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion, representing a surprise of -0.21%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Invesco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average AUM - Total: $1,742 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,728.09 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - Total: $1,795.6 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,740.38 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - ETFs and Index: $457.6 billion versus $431.31 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Fundamental Equities: $278.5 billion versus $267.97 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Fundamental Fixed Income: $290.5 billion compared to the $275.25 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Assets Under Management - Private Markets: $129.8 billion compared to the $132 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Assets Under Management - APAC Managed: $164.1 billion versus $116.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset/Other: $63.1 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $59.39 billion.
  • Operating revenues- Other revenues: $51.80 million versus $50.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.
  • Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees: $360.30 million compared to the $372.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Performance fees: $2.80 million compared to the $6.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Investment management fees: $1.10 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Invesco here>>>

Shares of Invesco have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

