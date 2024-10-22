Back to top

Interpublic (IPG) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Interpublic Group (IPG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.24 billion, down 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion, representing a surprise of -2.34%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Interpublic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue before billable expenses- International: $774.90 million compared to the $802.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- Domestic (United States): $1.47 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Asia Pacific: $156.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $173.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Other: $134.80 million compared to the $134.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Continental Europe: $177.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $189.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- United Kingdom: $193.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $192.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Latin America: $111.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.
Shares of Interpublic have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

