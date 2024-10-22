Back to top

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO - Free Report) reported revenue of $113.71 million, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112.3 million, representing a surprise of +1.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Peoples Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $8.19 billion compared to the $8.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.3% versus 4.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 55.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 60.6%.
  • Net charge-offs as a percent of average total loans (annualized): 0.4% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking income: $1.05 million versus $0.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-interest income: $24.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.93 million.
  • Electronic banking income: $6.36 million versus $6.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Bank owned life insurance income: $0.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.08 million.
  • Insurance income: $4.27 million versus $4.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Deposit account service charges: $4.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.34 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $88.91 million versus $87.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis: $89.23 million compared to the $87.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Peoples Bancorp have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

