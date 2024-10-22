Back to top

Compared to Estimates, RTX (RTX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, RTX (RTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $20.09 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.45, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.91 billion, representing a surprise of +0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RTX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Net Sales- Collins Aerospace: $7.08 billion compared to the $7.12 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Net Sales- Pratt & Whitney: $7.24 billion versus $6.94 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Raytheon: $6.39 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.43 billion.
  • Adjusted Net Sales- Eliminations & Other: -$611 million compared to the -$540 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Collins Aerospace- Adjusted: $1.10 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Raytheon- Adjusted: $661 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $600.56 million.
  • Operating Profit- Pratt & Whitney- Adjusted: $597 million versus $562.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Corporate expenses and other unallocated items- Adjusted: -$71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$68.33 million.
  • Operating Profit- Eliminations and Other- Adjusted: -$14 million versus -$33.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of RTX have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

