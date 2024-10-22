Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Philip Morris (PM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Philip Morris (PM - Free Report) reported $9.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. EPS of $1.91 for the same period compares to $1.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.57 billion, representing a surprise of +3.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.83.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Philip Morris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units: 35.35 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 34.94 billion.
  • Net Revenues by Geography- Americas: $1.15 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +140.2%.
  • Net Revenues by Geography- Europe: $4.12 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
  • Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF: $1.60 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
  • Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA: $2.96 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
  • Net Revenues- Wellness and Healthcare: $76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Philip Morris here>>>

Shares of Philip Morris have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise