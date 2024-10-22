Back to top

Banc of California (BANC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Banc of California (BANC - Free Report) reported $276.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 130.6%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $229.46 million, representing a surprise of +20.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +78.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Banc of California performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.
  • Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans held-for-investment: 0% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $31.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.74 billion.
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio: 9.8% compared to the 9.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $168.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $121.78 million.
  • Total Non-performing assets: $177 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.43 million.
  • Total Non Interest Income: -$15.45 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$1.53 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $232.18 million compared to the $230.98 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $4.57 million versus $5.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Leased equipment income: $17.18 million versus $11.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other commissions and fees: $8.26 million compared to the $8.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Banc of California here>>>

Shares of Banc of California have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

