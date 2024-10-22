Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Moody's (MCO) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Moody's (
MCO Quick Quote MCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.81 billion, up 23.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.21, compared to $2.43 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion, representing a surprise of +4.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.07%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.89.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Moody's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Analytics: $831 million compared to the $837.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's investor services: $982 million versus $895.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.1% change. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Decision Solutions: $383 million versus $386.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Data and Information: $213 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $218.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Research and Insights: $235 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $233.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Revenue- Moody's investor services- Corporate finance: $515 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $448.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.8%. Revenue- Moody's investor services (MIS) - Intersegment revenue: $48 million compared to the $49.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Intersegment revenue: $3 million compared to the $3.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Moody's investor services- Structured finance: $135 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.4%. Revenue- Moody's investor services: $1.03 billion compared to the $934.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48% year over year. Revenue- Moody's Analytics: $834 million compared to the $844.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year. Revenue- Moody's investor services- Public, project and infrastructure finance: $154 million compared to the $144.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.9% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Moody's here>>>
Shares of Moody's have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Moody's (MCO) Q3 Earnings
For the quarter ended September 2024, Moody's (MCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.81 billion, up 23.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.21, compared to $2.43 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion, representing a surprise of +4.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.07%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.89.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Moody's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Moody's here>>>
- Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Analytics: $831 million compared to the $837.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's investor services: $982 million versus $895.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.1% change.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Decision Solutions: $383 million versus $386.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Data and Information: $213 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $218.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Research and Insights: $235 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $233.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services- Corporate finance: $515 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $448.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.8%.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services (MIS) - Intersegment revenue: $48 million compared to the $49.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Intersegment revenue: $3 million compared to the $3.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services- Structured finance: $135 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.4%.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services: $1.03 billion compared to the $934.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48% year over year.
- Revenue- Moody's Analytics: $834 million compared to the $844.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Moody's investor services- Public, project and infrastructure finance: $154 million compared to the $144.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.9% year over year.
Shares of Moody's have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.