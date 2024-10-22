Back to top

Compared to Estimates, BankUnited (BKU) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU - Free Report) reported $257.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $258.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +10.96%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BankUnited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $34.19 billion versus $34.30 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Deposit service charges and fees: $5.02 million versus $5.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE basis): $238.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $240.24 million.
  • Other non-interest income: $11.38 million versus $12.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $22.89 million versus $22.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Lease financing: $6.37 million compared to the $5.37 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses: $234.13 million versus $236.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of BankUnited have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

