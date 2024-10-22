Back to top

Image: Bigstock

A.O. Smith (AOS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, A.O. Smith (AOS - Free Report) reported revenue of $902.6 million, down 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $901.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how A.O. Smith performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $703.30 million compared to the $708.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Inter-segment sales: -$11 million compared to the -$11.41 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +89.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of World: $210.30 million compared to the $215.40 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.
  • Segment Operating Earnings (GAAP)- Corporate expense: -$18 million compared to the -$13.63 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of A.O. Smith have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

