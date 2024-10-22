Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pentair (PNR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Pentair plc (PNR - Free Report) reported $993.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $989.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +1.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pentair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth - Core - Total Pentair: -1.5% compared to the -1.6% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue Growth - Core - Pool: 8% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue Growth - Core - Flow: -7.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -4.1%.
  • Revenue Growth - Core - Water Solutions: -3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -3.9%.
  • Net Sales- Pool: $331.40 million versus $311.97 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Flow: $372.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $387.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.
  • Net Sales- Water Solutions: $289.50 million compared to the $290.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and other: $0.30 million compared to the $0.41 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25% year over year.
  • Segment income (loss)- Corporate and other: -$20.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$20.08 million.
  • Segment income (loss)- Pool: $112.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $103.06 million.
  • Segment income (loss)- Water Solutions: $64.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $70.02 million.
  • Segment income (loss)- Flow: $82.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $82.89 million.
Shares of Pentair have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

