Image: Bigstock

Dime Community (DCOM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Dime Community (DCOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $87.56 million, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $86.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was -29.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dime Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.9% versus 65.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.5% versus 2.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $12.73 billion versus $12.83 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $79.92 million versus $77.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • BOLI income: $2.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.47 million.
  • Loan level derivative income: $0.13 million compared to the $0.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-interest income- Other: $0.34 million versus $0.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges and other fees: $4.27 million compared to the $4.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $7.63 million compared to the $8.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dime Community here>>>

Shares of Dime Community have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

