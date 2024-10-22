Compared to Estimates, Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Norfolk Southern (
NSC Quick Quote NSC - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.05 billion, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.25, compared to $2.65 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 billion, representing a surprise of -1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.10.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Norfolk Southern performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Railway Operating Ratio: 47.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64.8%. Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise: 563.9 thousand compared to the 567.35 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads (Units) - Volume - Intermodal: 1.05 million compared to the 1.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads (Units) - Volume - Total: 1.8 million versus 1.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Carloads (Units) - Volume - Coal: 185.3 thousand versus 175.15 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, Forest and Consumer Products: $624 million compared to the $646.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Railway operating revenues- Coal: $427 million versus $417.87 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals: $543 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $532.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Railway operating revenues- Intermodal: $763 million versus $771.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Automotive: $274 million compared to the $286.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise: $1.86 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Metals and construction: $420 million compared to the $433.02 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Norfolk Southern here>>>
Shares of Norfolk Southern have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
