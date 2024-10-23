Genuine Parts Company ( GPC Quick Quote GPC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44. The bottom line declined from year-ago earnings of $2.49 per share. Stay up-to-date with the quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. The company reported net sales of $5.97 billion, which marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.98 billion but inched up 2.5% year over year. This increase was due to a 3.2% boost from acquisitions and a 0.1% impact from favorable foreign currency transactions. Segmental Performance
Genuine Parts Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Guidance Revised
Genuine Parts Company (GPC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44. The bottom line declined from year-ago earnings of $2.49 per share.
The company reported net sales of $5.97 billion, which marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.98 billion but inched up 2.5% year over year. This increase was due to a 3.2% boost from acquisitions and a 0.1% impact from favorable foreign currency transactions.
Genuine Parts Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Segmental Performance
The Automotive segment’s net sales totaled $3.8 billion in the reported quarter, up 4.8% year over year on acquisition benefits. The top line surpassed our estimate of $3.7 billion. The segment’s comparable sales rose 0.2% year over year. Operating profit decreased 18.9% to $262.2 million and lagged our forecast of $303.6 million. Segment profit margin came in at 6.9%, down 200 basis points from the year-ago period.
The Industrial Parts segment’s net sales declined 1.2% year over year to $2.2 billion owing to a decline in comps and unfavorable forex translations. The top line also lagged our estimate of $2.29 billion. The segment’s comparable sales decreased 2.4% in the reported quarter. Operating profit decreased 8.5% from the prior-year quarter to $259 million and fell short of our projection of $289.2 million. The profit margin of 11.9% contracted 100 basis points year over year in the third quarter of 2024.
Financial Performance
Genuine Parts had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.08 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, down from $1.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. Long-term debt increased to $3.8 billion from $3.55 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company exited the third quarter with $2.6 billion in total liquidity, comprising $1.5 billion on the revolving credit facility and the remainder as cash/cash equivalents. The company generated free cash flow (FCF) of $710.6 million in the first nine months of 2024 under review.
GPC Revises Its 2024 Guidance
For 2024, Genuine Parts expects revenues from automotive to witness a year-over-year rise of 3-4%, up from the previous estimated range of 1-3%. It expects revenues from industrial sales to decline 2-1%, down from the previous estimate of a rise of 0-2%. Overall sales growth is projected in the range of 1-2%, down from the previous estimated range of 1-3%. The company envisions adjusted earnings per share of $8 to $8.20, down from the previous estimate of $9.30-$9.50. Operating cash flow is expected in the band of $1.3-$1.5 billion. FCF is projected between $800 million and $1 billion.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
GPC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) , BYD Company Limited (BYDDY - Free Report) and Suzuki Motor Corporation (SZKMY - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 8.44% and 18.77%, respectively. Earnings per share (EPS) estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved by a penny and 8 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 21.88% and 19.52%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved by 8 cents and 14 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SZKMY’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 7.36% and 22.51%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved by 78 cents and 99 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.