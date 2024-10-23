PACCAR Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y

PACCAR Inc. ( PCAR Quick Quote PCAR - Free Report) recorded earnings of $1.85 per share for the third quarter of 2024, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 but declined from $2.34 per share recorded in the year-ago period. Stay up-to-date with the quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $8.24 billion, down from $8.70 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others were $7.7 billion. Key Takeaways
Revenues from the Trucks segment totaled $6.02 billion in the third quarter, which was lower than the prior-year quarter’s $6.6 billion but surpassed our estimate of $5.93 billion. Global truck deliveries came in at 44,900 units, higher than our projection of 43,008 units. The segment’s pre-tax income was $630.8 million, which fell short of our estimate of $703.9 million and decreased 34.3% year over year.
Revenues from the Parts segment totaled $1.66 billion in the reported quarter, up from the year-earlier period’s $1.58 billion. Our estimate was $1.65 billion. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $406.7 million, down from $412.3 million reported in the year-ago period. The metric, however, topped our forecast of $329.1 million. Financial Services segment revenues came in at $536.1 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $464.1 million and our estimate of $530 million. Pre-tax income decreased to $106.5 million from $133.8 million reported in the year-ago period and also fell short of our projection of $129 million. Other sales amounted to $19.2 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2024 inched up to $144.3 million from $143.6 million in the prior-year period. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $115 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $103.5 million. PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $9.2 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $8.66 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share to be paid on Dec. 4, 2024, to shareholders as of Nov. 13, 2024. Capex and R&D expenses for 2024 are envisioned in the band of $760-$800 million and $450-$470 million, respectively. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
PACCAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Modine Manufacturing Company, BYD Company Limited and Suzuki Motor Corporation, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
