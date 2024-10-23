BOK Financial Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

BOK Financial Corporation’s ( BOKF Quick Quote BOKF - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2. The bottom line increased from earnings of $2.04 a year ago. Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The results benefited from higher deposit balances and increased net interest revenues. A decline in provisions was another positive. However, the increase in operating expenses was a major undermining factor.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $139.9 million, down 4.1% year over year.
BOKF’s Quarterly Revenues & Expenses Rise Y/Y
Quarterly net revenues of $516.3 million (net interest revenues and total other operating revenues) moved up 3.5% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.
Net interest revenues were $308.1 million, up 2.4% year over year. The net interest margin expanded 12 basis points to 2.68%.
Total fees and commissions were $202.5 million, up 2.3% year over year. The upside was driven by higher fiduciary and asset management revenues, and transaction card revenues, offset by lower brokerage and trading revenues.
Total other operating expenses were $341 million, up 5.2% year over year. This resulted from increased personnel expenses.
The efficiency ratio rose to 65.11% from the prior year’s 64.01%. An increase in the efficiency ratio indicates a deterioration in profitability.
BOK Financial’s Loans Decline, Deposits Rise
As of Sept. 30, 2024, total loans were $23.9 billion, down 2.3% from the prior quarter. Total deposits rose 2.7% sequentially to $37.2 billion.
BOKF Credit Quality: Mixed Bag
Non-performing assets were $87 million or 0.36% of outstanding loans and repossessed assets as of Sept. 30, 2024, which increased from $80 million or 0.34% in the prior-year quarter.
Provisions for credit losses were $2 million, down 71.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The company recorded net recoveries of $54 thousand against net charge-offs of $6.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
The allowance for loan losses was 1.19% of outstanding loans as of Sept. 30, 2024, up from 1.15% in the year-ago quarter.
BOKF Capital Ratios & Profitability Ratios Improve
As of Sept. 30, 2024, the common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.73%, which increased from 12.10% as of Sept. 30, 2023. The tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratio were 12.74% and 13.91% compared with 12.11% and 13.25%, respectively, as of Sept. 30, 2023.
The leverage ratio was 9.67%, which declined from 9.39% as of Sept. 30, 2023.
Return on average equity was 10.22%, down from the year-earlier quarter’s 10.88%. Return on average assets was 1.09%, up from 1.08% in the year-ago quarter. Our View on BOKF
BOK Financial is poised to benefit from a solid deposit balance. Declining provisions support the company’s financials. However, an increase in operating expenses is a near-term concern.
BOK Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Currently, BOK Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Performance of Other Banks First Horizon Corporation's ( FHN ) third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (excluding notable items) of 42 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The figure increased 55.6% year over year.
FHN’s results benefited from rises in NII and non-interest income. An increase in deposits and lower provisions were other positives. However, a rise in expenses and a fall in loan balances were major headwinds.
Synovus Financial Corp. ( SNV ) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09. The reported figure compared favorably with earnings of 84 cents a year ago.
Results benefited from strong growth in non-interest revenues (NIR), a fall in expenses and provisions for credit losses. Improving loans and deposit balance was a tailwind. However, a decline in NII and a rise in non-performing loans were major headwinds.
