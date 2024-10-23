Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Genuine Parts (GPC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Genuine Parts (GPC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.97 billion, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.88, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.98 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44, the EPS surprise was -22.95%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Genuine Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Automotive: $3.80 billion versus $3.75 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Operating profit- Industrial: $258.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $285.32 million.
  • Operating profit- Automotive: $262.20 million versus $318.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Genuine Parts have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

