Compared to Estimates, Texas Instruments (TXN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) reported $4.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.4%. EPS of $1.47 for the same period compares to $1.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 billion, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Texas Instruments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other: $275 million versus $302.80 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.
  • Revenue- Embedded Processing: $653 million versus $662.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.6% change.
  • Revenue- Analog: $3.22 billion compared to the $3.14 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.
  • Operating Profit- Analog: $1.32 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Other: $129 million versus -$28.20 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Embedded Processing: $109 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.39 million.
Shares of Texas Instruments have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

