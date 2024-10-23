Back to top

Agree Realty (ADC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Agree Realty (ADC - Free Report) reported revenue of $154.33 million, up 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agree Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $154.29 million versus $152.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Operating cost reimbursement: $16.10 million compared to the $15.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.42 versus $0.44 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Agree Realty have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

