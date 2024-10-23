We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Gained Today
The latest trading session saw Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited (SGHC - Free Report) ending at $4.13, denoting a +0.98% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.
The company's stock has climbed by 13.61% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.08, reflecting a 100% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $421.6 million, up 8.54% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.25 per share and a revenue of $1.72 billion, representing changes of +525% and +10.8%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.53, so one might conclude that Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.