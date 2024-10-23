Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Hanmi Financial (HAFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $58.49 million, down 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hanmi Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 60% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.6%.
  • Net interest margin: 2.7% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $7.30 billion compared to the $7.40 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-interest income: $8.44 million compared to the $8.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $50.05 million versus $50.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (tax equivalent basis): $50.05 million compared to the $50.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.31 million versus $2.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other operating income: $3.33 million compared to the $2.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Trade finance & other service charges and fees: $1.25 million versus $1.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Hanmi Financial have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

