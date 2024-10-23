We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Q3 Earnings
For the quarter ended September 2024, Hanmi Financial (HAFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $58.49 million, down 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Hanmi Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio: 60% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.6%.
- Net interest margin: 2.7% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $7.30 billion compared to the $7.40 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Non-interest income: $8.44 million compared to the $8.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Interest Income: $50.05 million versus $50.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Interest Income (tax equivalent basis): $50.05 million compared to the $50.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.31 million versus $2.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Other operating income: $3.33 million compared to the $2.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Trade finance & other service charges and fees: $1.25 million versus $1.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Hanmi Financial have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.