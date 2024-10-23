Back to top

Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Manhattan Associates (MANH - Free Report) reported $266.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. EPS of $1.35 for the same period compares to $1.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $263.36 million, representing a surprise of +1.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Manhattan Associates performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Services: $137.01 million compared to the $135.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $34.49 million compared to the $33.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Cloud subscriptions: $86.49 million versus $84.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33% change.
  • Revenue- Hardware: $4.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.4%.
  • Revenue- Software license: $3.76 million versus $1.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.
Shares of Manhattan Associates have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

