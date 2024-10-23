Back to top

Valmont (VMI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Valmont Industries (VMI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, down 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.11, compared to $4.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.96, the EPS surprise was +3.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Valmont performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Sales- Intersegment: -$3.69 million versus -$3.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
  • Total Sales- Infrastructure: $758.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $770.03 million.
  • Total Sales- Agriculture: $265.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $253.27 million.
  • Operating Income / (loss)- Corporate: -$26.82 million compared to the -$23.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income / (loss)- Infrastructure: $123.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118.07 million.
  • Operating Income / (loss)- Agriculture: $28.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.47 million.
Shares of Valmont have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

