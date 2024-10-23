We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sunoco LP (SUN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) ending at $51.71, denoting a +1.11% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.18%.
The master limited partnership's stock has dropped by 5.49% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.67% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.
The upcoming earnings release of Sunoco LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 6, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.56, marking a 47.12% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.97 billion, indicating a 5.58% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
SUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.29 per share and revenue of $23.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +154.52% and +2.82%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sunoco LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Sunoco LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18, which means Sunoco LP is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SUN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.