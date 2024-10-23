Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Highwoods Properties (HIW) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Highwoods Properties (HIW - Free Report) reported revenue of $204.32 million, down 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $205.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was +2.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Highwoods Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental and other revenues- Lease termination fees, net: $0.18 million compared to the $0.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -48.8% year over year.
  • Rental and other revenues- Contractual rents, net: $175.83 million compared to the $174.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
  • Rental and other revenues- Other miscellaneous operating revenues: $10.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
  • Rental and other revenues- Cost recoveries billed under lease arrangements, net: $16.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
  • Rental and other revenues- Straight-line rental income, net: $1.88 million versus $3.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59.1% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.14 versus $0.17 estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Highwoods Properties here>>>

Shares of Highwoods Properties have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

