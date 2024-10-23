Back to top

First Busey (BUSE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, First Busey (BUSE - Free Report) reported revenue of $118.49 million, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $118.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +7.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Busey performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.2% compared to the 62.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Non-performing loans: $8.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.21 million.
  • Average Balances - Interest-earning assets: $10.94 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.95 billion.
  • Total noninterest income: $35.95 million versus $34.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mortgage revenue: $0.36 million versus $0.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fees for customer services: $8.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.75 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $82.54 million compared to the $84.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Payment technology solutions: $5.27 million compared to the $6.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest income: $82.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $84.24 million.
  • Wealth management fees: $15.38 million versus $15.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Busey here>>>

Shares of First Busey have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

