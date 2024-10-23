Back to top

Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Veritex Holdings (VBTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $113.17 million, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +5.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Veritex Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (GAAP): 61.9% compared to the 57.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding: 0% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans held for investment (NPLs): $58.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.60 million.
  • Total nonperforming assets (NPAs): $67.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.68 million.
  • Average Outstanding Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $12.05 billion compared to the $11.83 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $13.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.57 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $100.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $98.17 million.
Shares of Veritex Holdings have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

