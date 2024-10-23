Back to top

Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Peapack-Gladstone (PGC - Free Report) reported $56.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +2.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Peapack-Gladstone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 2.3% compared to the 2.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 79.6% compared to the 75.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $18.94 million versus $21.61 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $37.68 million compared to the $36.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Peapack-Gladstone have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

