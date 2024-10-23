Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Premier Financial (PFC) Q3 Earnings

Premier Financial (PFC - Free Report) reported $62.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +5.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Premier Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin: 2.5% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 60%.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $12.57 million compared to the $12.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income: $50.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.50 million.
Shares of Premier Financial have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

