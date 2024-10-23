Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CrossFirst (CFB) Q3 Earnings

CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB - Free Report) reported $67.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $65.42 million, representing a surprise of +2.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CrossFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.3% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.5% compared to the 56.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average interest earning assets: $7.45 billion compared to the $7.43 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-performing loans: $10.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.39 million.
  • Total non-performing assets: $25.80 million versus $17.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs / Avg. loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Non-interest income: $5.97 million versus $5.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income: $61.16 million compared to the $59.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $61.67 million compared to the $59.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of CrossFirst have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

