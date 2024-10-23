Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Controladora Vuela (VLRS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Controladora Vuela (VLRS - Free Report) reported $813 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to -$0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $795.89 million, representing a surprise of +2.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +68.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Controladora Vuela performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Available Seat Miles (ASMs) - Total: $8.67 billion compared to the $8.68 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • CASM ex fuel (cents): 5.39 Cents compared to the 5.45 Cents average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Fuel gallons accrued: 82.17 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 82.64 Mgal.
  • Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMs) - Total: $7.58 billion versus $7.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents): 7.92 Cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.02 Cents.
  • Load factor - Total: 87.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 87.2%.
  • Operating revenues- Passenger revenues- Fare: $403 million versus $383.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Controladora Vuela here>>>

Shares of Controladora Vuela have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise