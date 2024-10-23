Back to top

FS Bancorp (FSBW) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, FS Bancorp (FSBW - Free Report) reported revenue of $37.21 million, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.29, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was +12.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FS Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.4% versus 4.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 69.4% compared to the 62.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $5.97 million versus $6 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $31.24 million versus $31.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of FS Bancorp have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

